Deepavali celebrated in Tamil Nadu with fervour

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) Deepavali was celebrated with usual fervour across Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

People woke up early, wore new attire and burst crackers to mark the Festival of Lights.

The Tamil Nadu government, citing a Supreme Court judgement of 2018, has said people may burst firecrackers for two hours--between 6 am and 7 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm.

It also said bursting of firecrackers must be avoided in 'silence areas' including those housing hospitals. Also, it should be avoided near huts and other places that may easily catch fire.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and political leaders including Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, greeted people on the occasion.

"May Maa Lakshmi illuminate our hearts with boundless love and deep compassion and bless everyone with abundant happiness, good health and prosperity, fostering unity and togetherness in society," Ravi said in his message.

"Wishing you all a very happy, vibrant and safe Deepawali," the Governor added.

Conveying his wishes, Palaniswami, former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary, said "May the sufferings be removed and joys multiply in the lives of all the people...I sincerely wish all the people to get all prosperity and health and live happily." PTI SA SA