Deepavali celebrated in TN with enthusiasm

Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI) Deepavali, the festival of lights, was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Sunday with usual fervour.

Advertisment

People thronged major temples in the state on the occasion to offer special prayers.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami and a host of leaders greeted people on the occasion of Deepavali.

Ravi, while extending his greetings, called upon the people to patronise local products in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to be vocal about local by purchasing local goods on festive occasions.

Advertisment

The city police had issued a slew of guidelines, including on the 2-hour duration to burst crackers.

The police said, as per the orders of the Supreme Court, only green crackers made of permitted chemicals that are environment-friendly can be sold and burst.

Further, as directed by the SC, crackers should be burst only between 6 AM-7 AM and 7 PM-8 PM.

In 2022, 271 cases were registered against persons who burst crackers beyond the permitted time and also for violating the decibel level directions, they said. PTI SA SA ROH