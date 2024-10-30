Deepavali: Tamil Nadu govt allows 2 hours to burst firecrackers

Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI) Sticking to the usual 2-hour norm, people may burst firecrackers on Deepavali between 6 am and 7 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm, the Tamil Nadu government said on Wednesday.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment of 2018, the government said people could burst crackers during the stipulated time on the day of the festival (October 31, 2024) and shall use green crackers.

An official release here said bursting of firecrackers must be avoided in 'silence areas' including those housing hospitals. Also, it should be avoided near huts and other places that may easily catch fire.

"Let us celebrate Deepavali, as a festival of lights in an environment friendly manner rather than bursting noisy and smoke emitting crackers," the release added. PTI VGN ROH