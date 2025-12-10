Deepavali's inclusion in UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list a proud moment for India: Shah

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Wednesday that the inclusion of Deepavali in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list is a "proud moment" for India signifying the importance of the country's ancient cultural ethos even in the modern era.

Deepavali or Diwali -- the festival of light -- was inscribed on the UNESCO's 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'at a meeting of the global body hosted at the Red Fort in Delhi.

In a message posted on 'X', Shah said, "Proud moment for India as Deepavali enters into the UNESCO's intangible heritage list. This signifies the importance of our ancient cultural ethos even in the modern era.

"The festival of lights has inspired us since antiquity to believe in the victory of the good and the righteous. It is now profoundly heartening that it will now encourage global well-being." The 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) and the first one hosted by India is underway from December 8 to 13 at the Red Fort.

India currently has 15 elements inscribed on the UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, including the Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja of Kolkata, Garba dance of Gujarat, yoga, the tradition of Vedic chanting and Ramlila - the traditional performance of the epic 'Ramayana'.