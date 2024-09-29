Deepender Hooda indicates big role for Badshahpur candidate Vardhan Yadav in govt

Badshahpur: Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Saturday threw his weight behind Vardhan Yadav, who is contesting the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections from this key constituency.
Addressing a massive rally in the Daulatabad area of Badshahpur Assembly constituency, Hooda said, "Vardhan is not just my brother but also my closest aide. If you send him to Chandigarh, rest assured, he won't return empty-handed."
Some X users interpreted Hooda's statement as a hint to name Vardhan Yadav as deputy chief minister if Congress forms government in the state.
The rally appeared to galvanise support for Vardhan Yadav, who has been campaigning on a platform of development and infrastructure improvement in Badshahpur.
The Badshahpur assembly seat has seen a surge in political activity with parties intensifying their efforts as the election date approaches.
Yadav's campaign has been focusing on addressing long-standing local issues like waterlogging, traffic congestion, and waste management, promising a transformation if elected.
Deepender Hooda's involvement adds a layer of prestige and political clout to Vardhan Yadav's campaign.