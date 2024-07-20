Deepender Hooda slams Centre for 'misusing' agencies after ED arrests Cong MLA

Hisar, Jul 20 (PTI) Congress MP Deepender Hooda accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of misusing central agencies against opposition leaders after the ED arrested Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar on Saturday in an illegal mining-linked money-laundering case.

He also demanded that the BJP government should answer questions being raised by the public instead of "misusing" the ED and the CBI.

Hooda, who led a foot march from the Narnaund Anaj Mandi to the Khanda Mor in the Narnaund assembly constituency earlier in the day, said there is a "wave" of the Congress in the entire state.

He said the Congress has sought answers to 15 questions against the "misgovernance" of the BJP government through the 'Haryana Maange Hisaab Abhiyan'.

In 10 years, the BJP government has put Haryana off the track of development and prosperity, Hooda alleged.

"Today, every section is unhappy with this government. In every constituency of the entire state, a huge crowd is gathering for the 'Haryana Maange Hisaab Abhiyan' which is a symbol of public anger against the BJP government," he said.

Reiterating the questions raised by his party, Hooda said the BJP should explain why Haryana has the "highest unemployment" rate in the country.

"BJP will have to give an account of why there is no water in Narnaund city and the canal. Why was government recruitment abolished? Why was injustice done to the daughters of Haryana? Why does Haryana have the highest crime rate in the country? Why did Haryana leave Punjab behind and become number one in drug abuse? Why did this government stop all the schemes for the poor," he asked.

He said the BJP government ignored everyone for 10 years and injustice was done to every section of society.

"When these people demanded justice, the government showered lathis on them," the Congress alleged.

The opposition party had on July 15 launched the 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign, targeting the ruling BJP on several fronts, including unemployment and law and order, farmers and other issues.

Panwar, a 55-year-old legislator, was taken into custody in the early hours of the day in Gurugram. He was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ambala which sent him to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till July 29. PTI CHS IJT IJT