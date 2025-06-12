“Deepest condolences…”: Air India chairman N. Chandrasekaran on plane crash

Ahmedabad: Following an Air India plane crash in a locality near Ahmedabad airport Thursday afternoon soon after taking off, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Air India said, “With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India flight AI 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event."

"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted," he added.

"Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information," Chandrasekaran said.

There were a total of 242 passengers, including some VVIPs, in the Ahmedabad-London flight, which crashed today.

According to Aaj Tak, former chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, was also on the flight.

Casualties are feared though there is no confirmation on the same yet.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle," Air India posted on X.

The aircraft crashed in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad, police said.

The plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm, police said.

"We are acquiring details about the casualties," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanan Desai.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

Several injured persons were taken to city civil hospital, an official said.

A large plume of black smoke was seen rising from the locality soon after the crash. Emergency responders reached the site promptly and have launched intensive rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations.