Deepest condolences to families of victims: S Jaishankar on Prague shooting

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he is saddened by the news of the shooting incident at a university in Prague.

A gunman shot dead 14 people and injured over 20 at Charles University in the Czech capital on Thursday, according to reports from Prague.

"Saddened by the news of the shooting incident at Prague's Charles University. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims," the external affairs minister said in a post on X.