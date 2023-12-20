Deepfake video case: Delhi Police questions 4 people

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has questioned four more people in connection with the 'deepfake' video of actress Rashmika Mandanna, which was uploaded and circulated on social media in October, officials said.

The four people who had allegedly uploaded the video have been questioned, however, maker of that video is yet to be identified and arrested, they said.

Delhi Police Cyber Unit (IFSO) had filed an FIR against unidentified people in connection with the case on November 10.

The IFSO had questioned a youth from Bihar, who had uploaded the video after downloading it from a social media account. The investigators have sought details of the social media account from the internet service providers and are waiting for the reply. PTI ALK MNK ALK MNK MNK