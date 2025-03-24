Deepfakes: Delhi HC grants panel 3 months for comprehensive report

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday granted time to a panel constituted to examine the issue of deepfakes and submit its report.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the committee to also consider the petitioners' suggestions while examining the issue.

The bench said, "By the next date we expect that the committee shall complete the deliberations and submit its report." The matter would be heard on July 21.

The court was hearing three petitions against the non-regulation of deepfake technology in the country and the threat of its potential misuse.

Deepfake technology facilitates the creation of realistic videos, audio recordings and images that can manipulate and mislead the viewers by superimposing the likeness of one person onto another, altering their words and actions, spreading disinformation in the process.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had informed about a committee being formed on November 20, 2024 to tackle the issue.

On Monday, the counsel for MeitY submitted a status report and said the committee had held two meetings.

The counsel, however, said the committee needed to deliberate further on the issue and sought three months to file a comprehensive report.

The court, in November 2024, directed the Centre to nominate members for the committee.

One of the pleas, filed by journalist Rajat Sharma, seeks regulation of deepfake technology in the country and directions to block public access to apps and software enabling the creation of such content.

The other petition has been filed by Chaitanya Rohilla, a lawyer, against deepfakes and the unregulated use of artificial intelligence.

Sharma, the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Independent News Service Private Limited (INDIA TV), in a PIL said the proliferation of deepfake technology poses a significant threat to various aspects of society, including misinformation and disinformation campaign, and undermines the integrity of public discourse and the democratic process. PTI SKV AMK