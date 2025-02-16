Deeply anguished about loss of lives: President Murmu on NDRS stampede

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at the New Delhi railway station, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X.