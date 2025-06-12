Deeply anguished by tragic crash of Air India aircraft: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Senior TMC leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday expressed deep anguish over the Air India plane crash in a locality near Ahmedabad airport, and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties were feared.

Taking to X, Banerjee said, "I am deeply anguished by the tragic crash of the Air India aircraft in Ahmedabad. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this heartbreaking incident. A thorough and transparent investigation must be undertaken by the GoI to ascertain the cause of this tragedy.” “Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength for the bereaved to cope with this immense loss," he added.

Emergency responders reached the site promptly and have launched intensive rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations, police in Ahmedabad said.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress said in another post on X: "The tragic crash of the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight in Ahmedabad has left the nation in mourning. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May the injured recover soon. We call upon the Gujarat Govt to carry out swift and effective rescue and relief efforts."