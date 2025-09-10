Deeply concerned: India on Israeli strikes on Doha

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) India on Tuesday said it is deeply concerned over the Israeli strikes on Doha and its possible impact on the security situation of the region.

New Delhi also called for restraint so that peace and security in the region is not endangered.

"We have seen reports about the Israeli strikes in Doha earlier today. We are deeply concerned by this development and its impact on the security situation in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We strongly urge restraint and diplomacy, so that peace and security in the region is not endangered," it added. PTI MPB KVK KVK