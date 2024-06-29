National

Deeply distressed at loss of lives of five Indian Army bravehearts: Congress chief Kharge

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference amid the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File image)

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed deep distress at the death of five soldiers who drowned when their T-72 tank sank due to flash floods in the Shyok river in Ladakh.

"Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of five Indian Army bravehearts, including a JCO (junior commissioned officer), while getting a T-72 tank across a river in Ladakh," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the Army personnel who fell victim to this painful tragedy. In this hour of grief, the nation stands together in saluting the exemplary service of our valiant soldiers," he added.

The five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, drowned when their tank sank in the Shyok River near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area of Ladakh.

Congress Ladakh Indian Army Mallikarjun Kharge
Subscribe