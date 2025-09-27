'Deeply distressed': Kharge on loss of lives in Tamil Nadu stampede

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at a political rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu and urged Congress workers to provide assistance to the victims and their families.

Thirty-six people have died in the stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally at Karur.

"Deeply distressed by the unfortunate and tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed the lives of several innocent people.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured," Kharge said in a post on X.

"I urge all Congress workers to provide every possible assistance to the victims and their families and work alongside the authorities in relief and prompt medical assistance," he added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said 36 people, including eight children, died in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai, on Saturday.

The dead also include 16 women, Stalin, who convened a meeting of top state officials at the Secretariat to review the situation, said.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report on the stampede from the Tamil Nadu government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and CM Stalin to take stock of the situation post-stampede at Karur and assured all possible central help. PTI SKC KVK KVK