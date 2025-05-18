'Deeply distressing': President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Hyderabad fire tragedy

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in Hyderabad fire accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

A blaze triggered by a suspected short circuit in a building near the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad on Sunday left 17 people dead, with a majority of them being children.

The building housed jewellery shops on the ground floor and people were residing in a flat above, police said, adding smoke spread and people suffocated.

"The death of several people, including women and children, in a fire accident in Hyderabad is deeply distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X.