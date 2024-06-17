Deeply distressing: President Murmu on loss of lives in West Bengal train accident

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a train accident in West Bengal, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least five persons died and around 30 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal, police said.

Rescue operations were underway at the spot, about seven km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, and the injured persons were being shifted to nearby hospitals.

"The news of the loss of lives due to a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and success of relief and rescue operations," Murmu said in a post on X.