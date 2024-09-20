'Deeply disturbed' by findings about animal fat in Tirupati prasadam: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday said he was "deeply disturbed" by the findings of animal fat in Tirupati temple 'prasadam' (consecrated food), and suggested setting up a national board to look into the issues pertaining to temples.

His comments come two days after TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

“We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupati Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt (YSRCP government) then,” said Kalyan in a post on X.

We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil,pork fat and beef fat )mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt then. Our Govt is committed to take stringent action possible.

But,this throws… https://t.co/SA4DCPZDHy — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 20, 2024

Reaffirming that the NDA government in the southern state is committed to taking stringent action possible against the people responsible for adulterated laddus, the actor-politician said the matter throws light on issues pertaining to the alleged desecration of temples, their land and other ritualistic practices.

Further, the Janasena party chief said the time has arrived to constitute a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level to look into all the issues related to temples in the country.

“A debate has to happen at a national level involving all policy makers, religious heads, judiciary, citizens, media and others in their respective domains,” he said.

Kalyan urged everyone to come together to put an end to the desecration of the ‘Sanathana Dharma’ (Hinduism) in any form.