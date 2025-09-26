'Deeply disturbing', says PDP chief on Sonam Wangchuk's arrest

Srinagar, Sep 26 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk is "deeply disturbing", terming the climate activist as a lifelong advocate of peace.

"Sonam Wangchuk's arrest is deeply disturbing. A lifelong advocate of peace, sustainability and truth is being punished merely for demanding that promises be kept," Mufti said in a post on X.

The former chief minister said the situation in Leh, following Wednesday's violence, was a grim echo of what Kashmir has endured.

"Today, Leh is under curfew with internet shut down a grim echo of what Kashmir has long endured. In today's India, speaking truth to power comes at a heavy cost or how else could a man who stood for peace and non violence his entire life end up behind bars?" she asked.

Commenting on the cancellation of FCRA licence of Wangchuk's SEMCOL organisation, Mufti said, "The Home Ministry's cancellation of Sonam Wangchuk's FCRA license is not governance, it's frustration disguised as punishment," she said.

The PDP president said Wangchuk is not anti-government or anti-national. "He is simply holding the Union government to its own promises especially the commitment to extend the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, to protect its land, jobs, identity, and fragile culture. Seeking accountability doesn't amount to crime," she added.

Mufti said the man who built ice stupas, solar schools and lit up Ladakh "with innovation and hope is now being targeted in darkness". PTI MIJ AMJ AMJ