'Deeply humbled' by voters who turned up at polling stations: EC after last phase of LS polls

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Election Commission on Saturday said it was "deeply humbled" by the voters who made it to polling stations overcoming many challenges and dilemmas they might have.

The Commission's remarks came after the votes were cast for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections which were announced on March 16. The first phase was held on April 19.

"Indian voters have given their most cherished right to vote for the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha. Indian democracy and Indian elections have again done the magic. The great Indian voters, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, socio-economic and educational background have done it once again," the poll watchdog said in a statement.

The real winner, EC said, is the Indian voter.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and the EC family are "deeply humbled by the voters, who made it to the polling station overcoming many challenges and dilemmas they might have," it said.

The Commission said it wishes to place on record its thanks and appreciation to all voters.

"Through their emphatic participation, the voters have risen to the trust reposed by the founders of the Indian constitution, when they handed over the power of suffrage to the ordinary Indian," it said.

The EC also expressed its gratitude to the entire election machinery, including security forces for their dedication and commitment in providing a smooth, peaceful and festive environment to voters across the country, braving tough weather, and logistical challenges like tough terrains and managing law and order in a diverse demography.

The Commission also thanked all political parties and candidates which it described are a critical pivot of the Indian elections.

The Commission also thanked the media for their contribution.

"The importance of votes cast by centenarians, elderly, persons with disabilities, and transgenders are an inspiration to many, especially the youngsters who will take forward the democracy further," it noted.

"The collective efforts of voters, political parties, candidates, election personnel and security forces during polling have strengthened Indian democracy, deserving great respect and appreciation," it said, adding, "We, the people have kept the wheels of democracy spinning, thanks to collective efforts".

