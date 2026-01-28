Deeply pained by Ajit Pawar's death: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, and said his contribution to the western state’s development left a lasting imprint.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of Ajit Pawar ji, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in an unfortunate plane crash this morning.

"A seasoned leader who devoted his life to public service and towards the welfare of people, his contributions to state's development and governance have left a lasting imprint," Sarma said in a post on X.

Pawar (66) and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

"May he attain sadgati. Om Shanti," Sarma added. PTI TR RBT