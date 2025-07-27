Deeply pained by death of devotees in Haridwar stampede: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

"The news of the death of many devotees in the stampede accident on the way to the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar is deeply painful. I express my heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families. I pray that all the injured devotees recover quickly," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

Rumours of an electric current at the base of the temple stairs caused panic among the people, leading to the stampede, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal told PTI Videos.

About 35 people were rushed to the hospital, and six of them died, he said. The incident occurred around 9 am.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a magisterial probe has been ordered. PTI AKV MPL MPL