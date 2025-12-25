Deeply pained by loss of lives in Karnataka bus accident: Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her condolences to the families of those killed in a bus accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga district and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least nine people were killed when a sleeper bus burst into flames after it was hit by a speeding truck in Chitradurga district early Thursday. The bus was carrying 32 passengers and most of them were burnt alive, according to police.

"Deeply pained by the tragic bus fire incident in Chitradurga, Karnataka, which has led to the loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X. PTI AKV DIV DIV