Deeply pained by loss of pilots in crash of Sukhoi-30 fighter jet: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Mar 6 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday condoled the death of two pilots who were killed in the crash of a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and said their service and sacrifice for the nation will never be forgotten.

The jet, which was on a training mission, crashed approximately 60 km from Jorhat air base, from where it had taken off on Thursday evening.

"Deeply pained by the news of the Su-30 crash in Assam and the loss of our bravehearts - Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar. Their service and sacrifice for the nation will never be forgotten," Soren said in a post on X.

He added, "My heart goes out to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this hour of grief." PTI NAM RG