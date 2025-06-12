'Deeply painful' says Adityanath on Ahmedabad plane crash; Akhilesh demands clarification

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said he was in deep sorrow over the crash of Air India flight AI171, which was en route to London from Ahmedabad.

The chief minister extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, calling the incident "extremely distressing." A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing aircraft crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport around 2 pm.

"The tragic news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad is deeply painful. Many passengers have lost their lives. I pray to God for the safety of all and hope that such incidents do not result in further loss of life," Adityanath said.

He made these remarks while addressing an event organised by a media group at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav demanded authorities give immediate clarification into the plane crash in which several casualties are feared dead.

"There should be immediate clarification regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash so that all the doubts can be eliminated," Yadav posted on X in Hindi.

"Prayers for all passengers and crew members. Highest level rescue, relief and treatment should be provided," the former UP chief minister said.

Later, interacting with the media here, Yadav said, "it's very saddening that the Air India plane crashed. Aircraft crashes are big incidents. There is limited information right now about the incident, so I appeal to the government, although the government must have already started rescue and relief operations for passengers."