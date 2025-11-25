'Deeply respect belief of our Hindu brothers': Ayodhya's Muslims hail completion of temple work

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) The Muslim community here on Tuesday hailed the completion of Ram temple construction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted a saffron flag on the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of its construction nearly six years after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict that allotted the entire 2.77-acre disputed site for the temple.

Iqbal Ansari, son of the oldest Babri Masjid litigant Hashim Ansari, was one of the invitees at the flag-hoisting ceremony. "We were committed to obey the Supreme Court decision," Iqbal said.

Liyaqat Ali Khan, a local cleric, said, "We congratulate our Hindu brothers on the event. We hope that harmony and peace will prevail now. We also hope that there will be no more disputes that may disturb communal harmony." Musharraf Kamaal, a local businessman, said the community is happy about the completion of the temple as "we deeply respect the belief of our Hindu brothers." "We hope our beliefs and our places of worship would also be respected," he added.

Noor Alam, 42, who runs a saw mill near Ram temple Gate No 11, was among the invitees at the event.

"I don't have words to describe the feeling that engulfed me when I attended the event," he told PTI.

Alam, who brought home the 'prasad' from the temple and shared it with his family, said, "We had organised a community feast during the consecration of Ram temple. It feels nice to be associated with such events." Alam added that he is always at the forefront when events of national importance are organised.

Shoaib Khan, who runs a tent shop near the temple, also shared similar sentiments.

"Our Muslim identity has never come in the way of our discharging of duties," Khan said, adding that the development in Ayodhya is bound to help all.

"As I see it, the development in Ayodhya is a welcome thing as everyone stands to benefit from it. All religions teach the same thing. So, a religious event that is bound to usher in development for all has to be welcomed. There is no other way to see it," he added. PTI COR MAN NAV RUK RUK