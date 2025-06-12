Deeply saddened by Ahmedabad plane crash: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday expressed sadness over the tragic plane crash of a London-bound Air India flight near the Ahmedabad airport.

Vijayan also said that the Kerala government is with those who were affected by the tragedy.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash near the Ahmedabad airport. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. The Government of Kerala stands with all those affected during this time of sorrow," he said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

The London-bound ill-fated plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

According to Air India, the flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick had 169 Indians, 53 British, and one Canadian national on board.