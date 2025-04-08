Deeply saddened by Dadi Ratan Mohini's demise: President Murmu

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the demise of Dadi Ratan Mohini, the administrative head of the spiritual organisation Brahma Kumaris, and said she shaped the lives of countless people through her teachings and work.

Murmu, who is currently on a State Visit to Portugal and the Slovak Republic, said Dadi Ratan Mohini was a beacon of light for the Brahma Kumari organisation.

"This organisation has contributed significantly to my life journey," the president said.

The Mount Abu-headquartered organisation said on its website that she passed away earlier in the day at the age of 101.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Dadi Ratan Mohini ji. She was a beacon of light for the Brahma Kumari organisation. This organisation has contributed significantly to my life journey.

"Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji shaped the thinking and life of countless people through her teachings and work. She spread the message of service, harmony, peace and charity throughout her life. Her teachings will continue to inspire people to follow the path of spirituality and to work for public welfare.

"I express my condolences to all the members of the Brahma Kumari family present all over the world and the well-wishers of this organisation," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.