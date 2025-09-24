'Deeply saddened' by electrocution deaths in Kolkata: MA Baby

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby on Wednesday said he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths due to electrocution during heavy rains and flooding in Kolkata, and appealed to party units and sympathisers to help the affected people.

Kolkata struggled to return to normalcy on Wednesday as several areas, particularly Salt Lake and pockets of the north and central parts of the city, remained waterlogged, a day after torrential rain left at least 10 people dead, nine of them due to electrocution.

The downpour -- among the heaviest in nearly four decades - left Kolkata and adjoining districts paralysed on Tuesday, crippling air, rail and road transport, shutting educational institutions, and prompting the state government to advance Puja holidays.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of more than 10 lives in Kolkata due to electrocution amidst heavy rains & flooding. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Baby said in a post on X.

"Appeal to Party units & sympathisers: be in the forefront of relief & rehabilitation work to aid the affected people," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday pointed fingers at the Damodar Valley Corporation and Kolkata’s power utility CESC, holding them responsible in part for the deaths caused by electrocution from unsecured live cables in the city.

Power utility CESC, however, said the fatalities were unrelated to its distribution network. PTI AO RHL