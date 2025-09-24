Deeply saddened by passing of Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa: President Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the demise of noted Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa and said he made remarkable contributions in the fields of literature, philosophy, culture, and intellectual inquiry.

He brought Kannada literature to national and global prominence through his works while staying true to its cultural roots, Murmu said in a post on X.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr S L Bhyrappa, a towering figure in Kannada literature and a Padma Bhushan awardee. He made remarkable contributions in the fields of literature, philosophy, culture, and intellectual inquiry," Murmu said.

"His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, admirers and countless readers," the president said.

Bhyrappa died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 94.