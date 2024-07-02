Deeply saddened by tragic accident in UP's Hathras: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed his grief over the stampede at a religious congregation at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Wishing speedy recovery of those injured in the incident, Shah said the local administration is engaged in relief work.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them strength to bear this pain," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Over 50 people died and several others were injured at the stampede.

The incident occurred at a 'satsang' event in Pulrai village where people had gathered in large numbers, officials said.