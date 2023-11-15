Deeply saddened due to loss of lives in bus accident in J-K: President Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir.

She offered condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 36 people were killed and 19 injured when the bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the unfortunate death of several passengers in a bus accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR