Deeply saddened due to loss of lives in Punjab bus accident: President Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu expressed deepest condolences on Friday over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Punjab and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured.

Eight people were killed and more than 20 injured on Friday, when a private bus crashed through the railing of a bridge and plunged into a drain a few feet below in Punjab's Bathinda district, police said.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in a bus accident in Bathinda, Punjab. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and pray to God for a speedy recovery of all those injured in this accident," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X. PTI AKV RC