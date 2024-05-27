'Deeply saddened': EAM Jaishankar on loss of lives in landslide in Papua New Guinea

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) India stands in solidarity with the people of Papua New Guinea in this difficult time, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday condoling the loss of lives in a massive landslide in the island nation.

Advertisment

Over 2,000 people were killed in the landslide in Papua New Guinea on May 24, according to media reports from that country.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Papua New Guinea following the recent landslide," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Our thoughts are with the Government and the people. India stands in solidarity with our friends at this difficult time," he said. PTI MPB AS AS