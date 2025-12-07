Deeply saddened: J-K LG on loss of lives in fire tragedy in Goa nightclub

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire accident at a nightclub in Goa.

At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the blaze that broke out after midnight at Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa's Arpora village, situated around 25 km from the state capital.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a tragic fire incident in Arpora, Goa. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time," the Lt Governor said in a post on X.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident. PTI TAS SMV TAS SMV DV DV