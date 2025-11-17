New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was "deeply saddened" by the bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Medinah, in which several Indian Umrah pilgrims are feared dead.

Around 40 Indians, most of them hailing from Telangana, were on board the bus which reportedly collided with an oil tanker at around 1:30 am (IST).

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones," Modi said in a post on X.

"I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured," he said.

The prime minister said the Indian embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance and officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the tragic bus accident on the Medina-Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Rijiju said in a post on X.