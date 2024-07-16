Deeply saddened: Rajnath on death of 4 soldiers in Doda anti-terror operation

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said he is "deeply saddened" by the death of four Army soldiers in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and asserted that the security forces are committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in the region.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi briefed Singh on the ongoing operation.

Four army personnel, including an officer, have been killed in action during the operation against a heavily-armed group of terrorists.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave and courageous Indian Army Soldiers in a counter terrorist operation in Urrar Baggi, Doda (J&K)," Singh said on X.

"My heart goes out to the bereaved families. The Nation stands firmly with the families of our soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty," he said.

The defence minister said the counter terrorist operations are underway, and "our soldiers remain committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and restore peace and order in the region." The defence minister's office said he spoke to Gen Dwivedi this morning.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to CoAs, General Upendra Dwivedi this morning. RM was apprised of the ground situation and the ongoing Counter Terrorist Op in Doda by the Army Chief," Singh's office said on X. PTI MPB DV DV