Deeply shameful: Swati Maliwal on Allahabad HC ruling in assault case

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday slammed as "shameful" and "absolutely wrong" the Allahabad High Court ruling that actions like grabbing of breasts and breaking of a string of a 'pyjama' do not amount to the offence of rape.

Maliwal questioned the message such a ruling sends to society, particularly regarding crimes against children.

"This is "deeply shameful and absolutely wrong. What message do they want to give to society? That a young girl can be subjected to such horrific acts, and it still won't be considered rape?" she told reporters outside Parliament.

Maliwal urged the Supreme Court to intervene immediately and take strict action against such judicial interpretations.

"The Supreme Court should intervene in this matter without delay, and strict action must be taken," she said.

The case involved an 11-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj who was attacked in 2021 by two men.

The Allahabad High Court ruled that mere grabbing of breasts and breaking of the string of a 'pyjama' do not amount to the offence of rape but such offence falls under the ambit of assault or use of criminal force against any woman with the intent to disrobe or compel her to be naked.