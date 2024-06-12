Deeply shocked: EAM S Jaishankar on Kuwait building fire, killing 40

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed deep shock over death of over 40 people in the city of Kuwait.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized," Jaishankar said on X.

A majority of the victims are learnt to be Indians.

The Indian Ambassador to Kuwait has gone to the camp that caught fire.

"We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured," Jaishankar said.

"Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," he said.