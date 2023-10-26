Deeply shocked: India on Qatari court awarding death sentence in case involving 8 Indians

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) India on Thursday said it is "deeply shocked" over a Qatari court handing death penalty to eight Indian nationals and said it is exploring all legal options in the case.

The eight former Indian Navy personnel have been in jail since August last year. The charges against them were not made public by Qatari authorities.

"We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgement in the case involving eight Indian employees of Al Dahra company," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," it said. PTI MPB ZMN