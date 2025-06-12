Deeply shocked: Jaishankar on Ahmedabad plane crash

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he is "deeply shocked" to learn about the Air India flight that crashed minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

The external affairs minister is currently on an official tour abroad.

"Deeply shocked to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Our prayers are with the passengers and their families," Jaishankar posted on X.

Deeply shocked to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad.



Our prayers are with the passengers and their families. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 12, 2025

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area minutes after taking off from the airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people were feared dead.

According to Air India, the ill-fated Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick had 169 Indians, 53 British, and one Canadian national on-board.