Deeply shocked over blast near Delhi's Red Fort: Mamata

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed deep shock over the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which left at least eight people dead and several injured.

"Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured," Banerjee said in a post on X.

Besides the fatalities, 24 people were injured in the high-intensity explosion that ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station in the national capital, officials said.

Several vehicles were also gutted in the blast. PTI PNT RBT