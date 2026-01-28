Kolkata (PTI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed shock over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Pune district.

She also called for proper investigation into the incident.

“Deeply shocked and stunned by the suddden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and late Ajitji's all friends and followers,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

“The incident needs proper investigation,” she added.

Pawar (66) and five others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred when the plane was landing in Baramati area of the district, they said.