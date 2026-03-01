Deeply tragic, shameful point in history: Mehbooba Mufti on killing of Iranian Supreme leader

Srinagar, Mar 1 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday the killing of Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel in a joint strike marks a "deeply tragic and shameful" point in history.

"Today marks a deeply tragic and shameful point in history with Israel and USA boasting about the killing of Iran's beloved leader Ayatollah Ali Khanenei," Mufti said in a post on X.

She said the explicit and implicit given Muslim countries to the killing was even "more disgraceful".

"What's more disgraceful and shocking is the explicit and implicit support given by Muslim countries who chose convenience and expedience over conscience," she added.

Mufti said history "will stand testaments" to who fought for justice and who helped the oppressors.

"Prayers with the people of Iran. May Allah grant them strength and victory over forces of tyranny and injustice," the former chief minister said.

The PDP president also extended support to the shutdown call given by Muttehida Majlis Ulema (MMU) against Khamenei's killing.

"Extending our full support and solidarity with the shutdown call of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the martyrdom of Iran's Supreme Leader. This is a day of mourning to remind the world that injustice anywhere wounds the entire Muslim Ummah and all who stand for truth," she added.