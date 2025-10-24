'Deeply unfortunate': President Murmu mourns loss of lives in Andhra bus fire

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a tragic bus fire in Andhra Pradesh, terming the accident deeply unfortunate.

A Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district early Friday after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 12 people dead, a police officer said.

Among the deceased was the biker.

"The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X. PTI AKV ARI