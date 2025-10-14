Deepotsav 2025: 'Ramleela' to be performed by 90 artistes from five countries

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) Ninety artistes from five countries will perform "Ramleela" as Ayodhya and the Saryu river glitters with a million earthen lamps at this year's "Deepotsav".

Artistes from Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka will blending their native art forms with India's traditional art forms, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Fifteen Russian performers will stage the 'Swayamvara' of Lord Ram and Sita, while merging traditional Russian theatre with the Indian artistic expression at Deepotsav 2025, it said.

Ten artistes from Thailand will stage the dramatic encounters of Shurpanakha, Maricha, and the Ram-Ravana battle, while Indonesia, with ten of its performers, will stage the burning of Lanka and Ram's return to Ayodhya, it added.

On the other hand, Nepal, with its 33 performers, will display Laxman's valour, offering a fresh perspective beyond Sita-centric narratives, the statement said.

And finally, Sri Lanka, with its 22 artistes, will showcase the island's enduring reverence for Ravana as a divine being.

'Deepotsav 2025' will celebrate Ayodhya as the soul of a luminous and culturally united world, it said. PTI