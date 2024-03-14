Deer antlers of Rs 60 lakh seized in Palghar; 2 held

Palghar, Mar 14 (PTI) Police have seized sambar deer antlers valued at Rs 60 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said on Thursday.

The police had received a tip that some persons were to arrive near an industrial estate in Nalla Sopara area of Vasai with smuggled goods.

Based on the information, the police laid a trap and spotted two persons arriving at the spot on Tuesday with a bag in an auto-rickshaw.

During checking, a deer antler of Rs 50 lakh was seized from their possession and the two persons, aged 42 and 58, was arrested, a police release said.

Following interrogation of the arrested persons, the police seized another deer antler of Rs 10 lakh from one of them on Wednesday, it said.

The Pelhar police have registered a case against the accused under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the Indian Forest Act.

A probe was on to find out from where the accused procured the animal body parts and to whom they intended to sell them. PTI COR GK