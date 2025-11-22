Deer translocated from Tadoba to Navegaon-Nagzira tiger reserve

Chandrapur, Nov 22 (PTI) Several chitals (spotted deer) were translocated from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district to Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR), forest officials said on Saturday.

The shifting of the first batch of 10 animals was carried out on Friday, said TATR field director Prabhu Nath Shukla.

The purpose of the translocation to NNTR, located about 250 km away, was to increase the prey population there, according to officials.

The chital had been captured and held in an African-style 'Boma' enclosure before being transported in two special vehicles to `soft release' enclosures at Navegaon Nagzira.

Deputy Director Anand Reddy said the most significant success was achieving translocation without any mortality. PTI CLS KRK