Def Minister reaching Jammu to meet cloudburst victims; search for 32 missing underway: LG

Jammu, Aug 24 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is reaching Jammu shortly to meet the victims of the recent cloudburst in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

He also assured proper rehabilitation of all the affected people and said the search operation to find the 32 missing persons following the cloudburst in Chisoti village is underway.

Talking to reporters at Government Medical College here after visiting the injured undergoing treatment at the hospital, the Lt Governor said the defence minister is shortly reaching Jammu.

“If the weather permits, we will visit the affected village. Otherwise, he (defence minister) will meet the injured in GMC and return to Delhi,” Sinha said.

A cloudburst struck Chisoti village on August 14, killing 65 persons and injuring over 100 others, while the search for 32 other missing persons is continuing.

“Sixteen people are under treatment in the GMC and their condition is stable. I hope all of them will recover fully and return home soon,” the LG said.

He said an amount of Rs 4.13 crore has been spent on relief and rehabilitation of the victims, and both the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the centre will ensure their proper rehabilitation.

