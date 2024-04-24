Def minister shouldn't lower his dignity by uttering 'blatant falsehoods': Chidambaram slams Rajnath

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday hit back at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his voicing support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'redistribution of wealth' remarks and said the Defence Minister should not lower his dignity by uttering such "blatant falsehoods".

Chidambaram also asked Singh where in the Congress manifesto there was a mention of redistribution of assets to infiltrators.

"I am disappointed that a sober politician like Mr Rajnath Singh should speak falsehoods. Economic Times has reported his speech where he had said that it was mentioned in the Congress' Manifesto that 'Congress would grab assets of the people and redistribute them to infiltrators'," Chidambaram said.

"I want to ask Mr Rajnath Singh, 'on which page of the Congress' Manifesto did you read that statement? Was Mr Rajnath Singh reading a document written by ghosts in invisible ink?" the former Union minister said.

The defence minister should not lower his dignity by uttering such "blatant falsehoods", Chidambaram said.

On Tuesday night, Chidambaram said, "The pathological fear of defeat has driven the BJP leaders to make outrageous allegations, and I am sorry for them. What else explains the bizarre claim that the Congress will seize the mangalsutra, streedhan and Temple properties, and redistribute them?" Even the most die-hard supporter of the BJP will not believe these "meaningless utterances", he said.

"I wonder what the RSS leaders privately think of these statements," he said.

"It was a Congress government that introduced liberalisation, advocated a free and open economy, and encouraged private enterprise. To accuse the Congress of being influenced by Maoist or Marxist ideology is beyond absurdity," he said in another post. PTI ASK RHL